Persistent Systems Q4 PAT may dip 2.5% QoQ to Rs 118 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Persistent Systems to report net profit at Rs 118 crore down 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (up 40.7% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,100 crore, according to KRChoksey

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to fall by 4.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 51.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 129.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

