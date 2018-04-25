Persistent Systems Q4 net up 1.3 % at Rs 74 crore

IT firm Persistent Systems has reported a rise of 1.3 percent in its net profit at Rs 73.71 crore in the quarter ended March of 2017-18. Revenues during the quarter grew by 3.5 percent from a year ago to Rs 752.55 crore, the company said in a release.

For the full year 2017-18, the profit was up by 7.2 percent at Rs 323.09 crore and the revenues increased by 5.4 percent from a year ago to Rs 3,033.70 crore during the fiscal ended March 2018.