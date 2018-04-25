App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Persistent Systems Q4 net up 1.3 % at Rs 74 crore

For the full year 2017-18, the profit was up by 7.2 percent at Rs 323.09 crore and the revenues increased by 5.4 percent from a year ago to Rs 3,033.70 crore during the fiscal ended March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Persistent Systems has reported a rise of 1.3 percent in its net profit at Rs 73.71 crore in the quarter ended March of 2017-18. Revenues during the quarter grew by 3.5 percent from a year ago to Rs 752.55 crore, the company said in a release.

For the full year 2017-18, the profit was up by 7.2 percent at Rs 323.09 crore and the revenues increased by 5.4 percent from a year ago to Rs 3,033.70 crore during the fiscal ended March 2018.

tags #Business #India #Results

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.