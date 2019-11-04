App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Persistent Systems Q2 profit slips 2.3% to Rs 86 cr

In dollar terms, the company's revenue grew 6.2 percent to $125.51 million during the quarter from $118.23 million in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tech firm Persistent Systems on November 4 reported a 2.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.07 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had registered a profit of Rs 88.1 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 5.9 percent to Rs 884.6 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 835.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue grew 6.2 percent to $125.51 million during the quarter from $118.23 million in the same period a year ago.

Close

"Our focus is on creating organic growth across the board and releasing constraints in our business processes. This quarter's work included positioning our brand for customer recognition and success," CEO and Executive Director Christopher O'Connor said.

related news

He added that the company is witnessing positive outcomes from this focus and intends to be even more agile in addressing its customers' needs and their business.

The company's headcount at the end of September 2019 quarter was at 10,543.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Market #Persistent Systems #Q2 earnings

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.