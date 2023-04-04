 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pernod says revenue in India hit as Delhi city delays licence

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard is facing "massive losses" to business in India because its brands have not been available in the capital New Delhi for six months due to a licence issue delay, according to documents and sources.

The issue is the latest business headache for the French spirits group in India, a key growth market.

Pernod has operated for more than 20 years in Delhi and across India where licences to operate are granted by states individually, and in most cases have to be renewed every year.

In a court filing dated March 27, which is not public, Pernod told a judge that it applied for a new Delhi city regulatory licence in August 2022 but the city government has still not issued a licence, excluding the company from city bars and liquor shops.