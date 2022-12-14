 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Paul-Robert Bouhier takes the reins from Thibault Cuny, who stepped down in October 2022 due to health issues.

French spirits major Pernod Ricard on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director for India.

Robert takes the reins from Thibault Cuny, who stepped down in October 2022 due to health issues.

His appointment as Pernod Ricard India Managing Director is with effect from January 1, 2023, a company statement said.

In his new role, he will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee, it added.

"Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India's business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth," it said.

Most recently, Robert was serving as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020.