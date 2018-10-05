App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:43 PM IST

Performance bonus for FY18 to cost Coal India Rs 1,600 crore

The payment for CIL employees will be made on or before October 12, 2018 and in case of SCCL -- the other government-owned miner -- the date of payment will be decided by the company itself.

Coal India has to shell out Rs 1,500-1,600 crore towards performance-linked bonuses for its 2.9 lakh employees, a top company official said.

"The outgo will be between Rs 1,500-1,600 crore for us on account of performance bonus for non executive employees," Coal India director (Personnel) R P Srivastava told PTI.

The Standardization Committee of JBCCI X has unanimously agreed to pay Rs 60,500 per employee on pro-rata basis to the Non-Executive Cadre Employees of Coal India and its subsidiaries as well as Singareni Coal Company Ltd. (SCCL) as Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for the financial year 2017-18.

The 10th Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI - X) comprises representatives from management and central employees' unions.

The payment for CIL employees will be made on or before October 12, 2018 and in case of SCCL -- the other government-owned miner -- the date of payment will be decided by the company itself.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:21 pm

