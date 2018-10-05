Performance bonus for FY18 to cost Coal India Rs 1,600 crore

Coal India has to shell out Rs 1,500-1,600 crore towards performance-linked bonuses for its 2.9 lakh employees, a top company official said.

"The outgo will be between Rs 1,500-1,600 crore for us on account of performance bonus for non executive employees," Coal India director (Personnel) R P Srivastava told PTI.

The Standardization Committee of JBCCI X has unanimously agreed to pay Rs 60,500 per employee on pro-rata basis to the Non-Executive Cadre Employees of Coal India and its subsidiaries as well as Singareni Coal Company Ltd. (SCCL) as Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for the financial year 2017-18.

The 10th Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI - X) comprises representatives from management and central employees' unions.

The payment for CIL employees will be made on or before October 12, 2018 and in case of SCCL -- the other government-owned miner -- the date of payment will be decided by the company itself.