PepsiCo's latest offering: A drink to help people sleep better amid increased stress

For those who find themselves struggling to fall asleep, especially in the time of the pandemic, PepsiCo is introducing a drink to help de-stress. According to a CNBC report, the popular fast food and beverage producer is planning to launch Driftwell, an enhanced water drink to help people relax before bedtime.

Several studies and surveys have pointed towards increased stress levels among people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's employees came up with the idea for the drink to aid consumers with sleep woes.

"I am especially proud of PepsiCo’s new relaxation water beverage Driftwell because it was created by our associates for an internal contest to find the best product & business innovations. Congrats to all whose ideas and execution brought it to life!," tweeted company CEO and Chairman Ramon Laguarta.

According to the report, 200 milligrams of L-theanine, an amino acid found in green and black teas and some mushrooms, is the key ingredient in the drink. The amino acid is believed to help with better sleep, with studies suggesting that it also aids in reducing symptoms of stress. The drink comes in a spa-water inspired blackberry and lavender flavour.