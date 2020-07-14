PepsiCo records double-digit drop in beverage, snacks sales in India

PepsiCo on July 13 reported a double-digit decline in its beverage and snacks sales in India after the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown. During the April-June quarter, the company's beverage sales in Africa, the Middle East and SouthAsia (AMESA) regions fell 25 percent.

"Beverage volume declined 25 percent, reflecting double-digit declines in India and Pakistan, a low-single-digit decline in Nigeria and a high-single-digit decline in the Middle East," the company said in its earnings statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand in the AMESA region, which caused a dent in volumes and net revenue, Pepsico said.

While the other markets in the region recorded a surge in sales of snacks, India reported a double-digit decline, Pepsico said.

"Snacks volume grew 117 percent, primarily reflecting a 124-percentage-point impact of the Pioneer Foods acquisition, mid-single-digit growth in the Middle East and Pakistan and low-single-digit growth in South Africa, partially offset by a double-digit decline in India," PepsiCo said.

The company, with popular brands such as Pepsi, Tropicana, Lays and Doritos, recorded a 3 percent drop in overall net revenue to $15.95 billion during the April-June quarter.

Cinemas, malls, restaurants and hotels were closed during India's nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25. This caused a plunge in an out-of home consumption since people stayed at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Restaurants, hotels, and malls reopened in some towns and cities in June, with certain health and safety guidelines, and cinema halls continue to remain closed.