English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pepsico partners with Airtel, offers recharge coupons with beverage brands

    Airtel recharge coupons worth Rs 10-20 will be available on the purchase of Pepsi, Mountan Dew, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice and Tropicana

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Pepsico India on September 7 said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to provide mobile recharge coupons to consumers on the purchase of packaged bottles of its various beverage brands, including Pepsi, Mountan Dew, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice and Tropicana.

    With every purchase, the consumers could get Airtel recharge coupons worth Rs 10 to Rs 20, a press release said, adding that the coupon code will be printed on the reverse side of the labels of the packaged bottles.

    "Our festive partnership with Airtel is designed to complement their digital experience. We are delighted to team up with Airtel to provide a greater value to our consumers and enable them to stay connected with their loved ones while they enjoy their favourite beverages," PepsiCo India's senior vice president George Kovoor said.

    The coupons can be used by Airtel prepaid customers through the "Airtel Thanks app" on a minimum recharge amount of Rs 99, the release stated. The benefits could be availed only twice on a unique mobile number, and the offer will remain valid till February 28, 2023, it further noted.

    “This partnership with Pepsico will help the customers of Airtel and PepsiCo India enjoy great value from their association with these brands. The offer will unlock great value on Thanks app for the customers and allow them to experience a world of entertainment and social connections this festive season, on airtel’s much-awarded network,"  Airtel's director of marketing and communications Shashwat Sharma said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airtel #Bharti Airtel #business news #PepsiCo
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.