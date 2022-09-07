Pepsico partners with Airtel, offers recharge coupons with beverage brands

(Representative image: Reuters)

Pepsico India on September 7 said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to provide mobile recharge coupons to consumers on the purchase of packaged bottles of its various beverage brands, including Pepsi, Mountan Dew, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice and Tropicana.

With every purchase, the consumers could get Airtel recharge coupons worth Rs 10 to Rs 20, a press release said, adding that the coupon code will be printed on the reverse side of the labels of the packaged bottles.

"Our festive partnership with Airtel is designed to complement their digital experience. We are delighted to team up with Airtel to provide a greater value to our consumers and enable them to stay connected with their loved ones while they enjoy their favourite beverages," PepsiCo India's senior vice president George Kovoor said.

The coupons can be used by Airtel prepaid customers through the "Airtel Thanks app" on a minimum recharge amount of Rs 99, the release stated. The benefits could be availed only twice on a unique mobile number, and the offer will remain valid till February 28, 2023, it further noted.

“This partnership with Pepsico will help the customers of Airtel and PepsiCo India enjoy great value from their association with these brands. The offer will unlock great value on Thanks app for the customers and allow them to experience a world of entertainment and social connections this festive season, on airtel’s much-awarded network," Airtel's director of marketing and communications Shashwat Sharma said.