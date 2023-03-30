 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PepsiCo launches crop intelligence model for potato farmers

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

PepsiCo India, through its brand Lay's, on Thursday announced a crop and plot-level predictive intelligence model to help farmers with real-time tracking of the health of potato crop.

Launched in collaboration with global agri-tech firm Cropin, the predictive and plot intelligence models are fine-tuned for specific crop varieties, conditions, and locations, it said in a release.

The initiative is part of PepsiCo's precision agriculture model for India and is being implemented as a pilot project in demo farms in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to PepsiCo, most farmers in India own less than one hectare of farmland and face constant challenges due to lack of means to evaluate the optimum consumption of agri-inputs like water, fertilisers, and pesticides as well as actionable weather data.