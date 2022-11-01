English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pepsico India bottler Varun Beverages beats estimates on price hike, shares upbeat

    Profit grew by 59% to 3.81 billion Indian rupees ($46.1 million) in the three months ended September 30.

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S (File image: Reuters)

    Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S (File image: Reuters)

    India's Varun Beverages reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the Pepsi bottler benefited from price increases it had implemented to protect its margins.

    Profit grew by 59% to 3.81 billion Indian rupees ($46.1 million) in the three months ended September 30. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.32 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

    Varun Beverages, like most consumer majors including Nestle India, and Dabur India, raised prices of its products, while a broader customer return to pre-pandemic routines has pushed demand from restaurants and bars higher.

    Revenue from operations increased 33% to 32.48 billion rupees for the company, which makes and bottles several PepsiCo Inc-branded drinks such as Mirinda, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana.

    Consumer packaged-goods makers have reeled from COVID-19-led high costs of raw materials, including that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic used in packaging sodas, with the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war pushing expenses higher.

    Close

    Related stories

    For Varun Beverages, total expenses soared 29% to 27.48 billion rupees.

    The companys move to increase its prices helped make up for higher expenses, but a few analysts had raised concerns that more expensive sodas and juices could deter cash-strapped consumers, particularly in rural India.

    A few packaged foods makers, including Saffola cooking oil maker Marico, have indicated that product prices could drop from here on as inputs costs also fall from their recent highs.

    Varun Beverages added its Morocco business would begin distribution and sale of several PepsiCo chips brands such as Lays, Doritos, and Cheetos from January in the country.

    Shares were up nearly 4% at 1,087.50 rupees, adding to their 77% gain this year.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Pepsi India #Varun Beverages
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.