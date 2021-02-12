MARKET NEWS

Pepperfry gets Rs 35 crore infusion from Innoven Capital: Report

Pepperfry saw “strong growth” through the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to profitability.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Venture debt fund Innoven Capital has infused Rs 35 crore into Pepperfry – its third investment in the online furniture retail platform.

“The funds will be used to increase our footprint across the country and capitalise us even beyond achieving profitability,” Neelesh Talathi, CFO, Pepperfry told The Economic Times.

Notably, the company saw “strong growth” through the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to profitability.

It saw a 26 percent revenue jump in FY20, and also slashed losses by 33 percent, as per filings sourced by Tofler (business intelligence platform), the report said.

This came as the online furniture market grew at CAGR of 80-85 percent in Tier-I cities, as per a report by RedSeer Consulting, it added.

Ankur Pahwa, leader of e-commerce and consumer internet at EY told the paper the segment is “still young” with more scope to grow as customers look online to meet their “gardening, hobby and home-office needs” and this is likely to be capitalised by startups and traditional retailers.
