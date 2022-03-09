PeopleStrong acquires compensation tech firm PayReview

Human resource firm PeopleStrong, on March 9, said it has acquired PayReview, a salary and compensation tech platform in an all cash and stock deal.

PeopleStrong said it would aid data driven talent strategies for clients and improve business profitability in Asia Pacific region. The firm said, with the integration of compensation tech to their human capital and talent management platform, HR and people leaders of client companies will have a single platform to orchestrate their growth potential.

“In an all-cash and stock deal, PayReview will now be a part of PeopleStrong’s HR Tech 4.0 platform bringing work pay and talent compensation together, delivering an intuitive and powerful solution designed to automate the compensation review and increment process,” the company said on March 9 but did not disclose the deal value.

Founded in 2017, PayReview has over 100 enterprise customers in the HR and talent tech space including L&T and Mahindra Logistics. PeopleStrong, an established name in the HR management space, works with over 500 enterprises across the Asia Pacific.

In today’s talent economy - the negotiating power resides with the talent, and pay management has become central to any value creation for employees, said Sandeep Chaudhary, the chief executive of PeopleStrong.

“The new digitally adapted world comes with new work-life and business models which complicate things even further for high-growth enterprises with an ever-demanding talent workforce. We have, and continue to make significant investments in people and technology to fuel our 3X growth strategy, and are committed to helping enterprises solve complex HR problems with tech. With the inclusion of PayReview in our product portfolio, we believe enterprises will gain momentum in creating a truly people-centric organisation with a future-ready workforce,” said Chaudhary.

PayReview chief executive Anuraag Srivastav said the deal comes as the “next step in our evolution.. as we grew from a start-up to a client base of 100+ enterprises and their 500,000employees.”