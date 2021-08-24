MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

People will get some relief in coming months: Hardeep Puri on fuel price rise

'The central government is also very sensitive to other responsibilities that we have...the government provided free rations to 80 crore people, free vaccines, all other facilities. So it's a part of that picture,' Puri said.

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST

The government is very sensitive to the issue of rise in fuel prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday, asserting that people will get some relief in the coming months. International oil prices are slowly coming down and stablising, the minister added, addressing a press conference here.

"The central government is very sensitive to this issue...I see that in the coming months relief will come," he told reporters, replying to a query if any relief can be expected in the near future.

Puri, however, defended the government on the consistent rise of fuel prices in the country, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and the revenue thus generated is spent on various welfare schemes.

"The central government is also very sensitive to other responsibilities that we have...the government provided free rations to 80 crore people, free vaccines, all other facilities. So it's a part of that picture," he said.

The minister said the excise duty levied by the central government continues to remain the same today as it was in April 2010.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Monday, 23rd August, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
View more

Monday, 23rd August, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    97
View more
Show

Related stories

"For example, when international price was 19 dollar 60 cents or 64 cents per litre, then also we used to impose Rs 32 per litre. Now when it is 75 dollar per litre, we are still imposing the same Rs 32 per litre," he said.

Fuel prices in India are determined by the international market since the Congress-led UPA deregulated oil pricing in 2010, Puri said.

Besides the excise duty imposed by the central government on fuel, the states also levy VAT, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #diesel #Economy #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #petrol
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.