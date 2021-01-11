MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pension funds, insurance companies must get to participate in road assets, says Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research

Isha Chaudhary
January 11, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research says:

"Despite the pandemic, the government has kept its focus sharp on infrastructure as visible in the recent policy push for roads manifesting through higher project awards by NHAI. Innovations in funding must also continue because they are critical to the success of an ambitious programme like the NIP. Also, ‘patient capital’ sources such as pension funds and insurance companies should get to participate as their investment horizons would match that of the underlying road assets.​"
Isha Chaudhary is Director, CRISIL Research
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #My One Reform
first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.