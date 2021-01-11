Pension funds, insurance companies must get to participate in road assets, says Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research says:

"Despite the pandemic, the government has kept its focus sharp on infrastructure as visible in the recent policy push for roads manifesting through higher project awards by NHAI. Innovations in funding must also continue because they are critical to the success of an ambitious programme like the NIP. Also, ‘patient capital’ sources such as pension funds and insurance companies should get to participate as their investment horizons would match that of the underlying road assets.​"