App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pension fund managers may get marketing rights

There are eight private sector pension fund managers at present and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said it will soon invite RFPs (requests for proposal) to allow more players in.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pension fund managers, who can just sell various retirement-savings products as of now, may soon get marketing rights as the sectoral regulator is set to take a proposal in this regard to the its board shortly, the industry watchdog said on September 11.

There are eight private sector pension fund managers at present and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said it will soon invite RFPs (requests for proposal) to allow more players in.

Currently the pension fund managers can only sell products, which means they cannot market/advertise the same, and the move, if approved, will allow these fund managers to better target and sell the products.

"There has been demand from pension fund managers to allow them to do marketing. We are open to the idea and the proposal will be taken up at the next board meeting," PFRDA chairman Hemant Contractor told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event on pensions and insurance.

related news

Contractor also said despite a 37 per cent growth in subscription in FY18, only 15 per cent of the working population of over 500 million are covered under pension schemes mainly through the public sector EPFO and NPS.

When it comes to the unorganised sector, only 2-3 per cent of the employees are covered under various pension schemes, including NPS.

The NPS corpus has touched Rs 2.61 trillion last fiscal and may touch Rs 2.8 trillion this year, he said.

On the Atal pension scheme, he said the subscriber base has touched 11.1 million and hopes to add five million more this year and the NPS base to grow at over 30 per cent this fiscal from around 23 million last year.

Underlining the need to save for the old age, Contractor said the number of people above 60 will more than double to 300 million by 2050 from 130 million now, posing a big social challenge to provide for their care, if they are not saving for their old age.

The government is providing a monthly pension of Rs 200 to 25 million under the Indira Gandhi Pension Yojana with an outlay of Rs 15,000 crore per annum now, Contractor said.

Addressing the same seminar, Nilesh Sathe, member (life), at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), called for allowing savers to draw down on any time, a provision which does not exist now and found fault with locking up funds in annuities without allowing withdrawal.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:34 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.