Pennar Group's Nrupender Rao: "Liberalization meant, make India free for all Indians"

Nrupender Rao returned to India from the US in the mid-1980s. What had precipitated his return then was a request from his father, J.V.N. Rao, who figured his son could thrive in a fast-changing India.

Indeed, Nrupender Rao began his entrepreneurial journey just a few years before Liberalization - he set up a cold-rolled steel complex at Isnapur, Hyderabad, that could produce 30,000 tonnes of steel a year in 1987-88. Pennar Group today has interests in sectors from general engineering to automobiles and infrastructure.

In a book about Rao's entrepreneurial journey, journalist Pavan Lall, who also contributes to Moneycontrol, writes about the genesis and growth of the business by Rao. Excerpted below is a section from the book, from a chapter titled 'There are no Holy Cows in America', that offer insights into Rao's sense of adventure, capitalizing on opportunities and his spirit of frugality:

Hoping he could talk his father out of having to return, Rao wrote the minister a letter and explained that there was a real and serious shortage of jobs in the subcontinent for engineers like him with advanced degrees, and even if there were jobs, it was unlikely they would offer substantial compensation compared to what he had gotten used to.

The truth was, of course, that the notion of attending a doctoral programme at either Columbia or Stanford University, where he had already gotten admission was starting to gnaw away at him.

His father, however, was very clear that he wanted his son back in India. It is worth noting that not only did J.V.N. Rao grow up at a time when primogeniture was the norm, but he also perhaps saw immense potential in his son being able to perform in an India that was headed towards transformation.

Most likely, the concern was—as in the case of the many Indian parents who send their children abroad—that Rao would get married to an American and settle down there, never to return.

***

Knowing that he would not be able to travel as freely once back in India, Rao decided on a last hurrah. He booked a flight to India via Europe. He stopped over in Europe and took in well over half a dozen countries. He visited Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany, Copenhagen in Denmark, Stockholm in Sweden, Rome in Italy, as well as cities in Austria, Greece and Egypt. How did he manage to afford it all? In part, his frugal Indian habits kept him chugging along, and for the rest, he picked up tips from a handy little title by Arthur Frommer called Europe on 5 Dollars a Day. Frommer was like a one-man version of today’s Lonely Planet guides that give travellers tips

on everything from hotel, travel, food and sight-seeing when on the road.

Rao travelled by subway trains and stayed in homes for paying guests as he traversed Europe. Compared to America, which was a nation that was new and being built ground up, Europe was a sharp contrast. In Europe, he saw modern buildings and wide roads as well as antique and historical buildings. He visited the Parthenon in Greece. In Austria, he attended an opera. In Germany, he visited Bad Reichenhall, noted for its famous orchestra and spas, but missed Salzburg. The last leg of his trip was a visit to Egypt. The pyramids and the Sphinx fascinated the homeward bound man, and then, in an almost Shakespearean omen that seemed to want to keep Rao from going back, there was a sandstorm in Egypt at the time of his flight which was consequently delayed.

At the airport, as he reflected on his time spent in America and his many experiences, his room-mate Goto’s words started to sink in about the inherent advantage that India had because of its number of people.

Rao reflected back on how the Indian spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda had, during a visit to Chicago, said: ‘We cannot think of being an economic power and being only in-and-in.’ Swami Vivekananda had years earlier gone to Chicago and talked about his concept of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’, which in essence theorized that the world was one large family, truth was the only god, and one’s country was the whole world. Globalization, in other words, was only driving that theory to truth. Rao did not know it then, but globalization was the very business phenomenon that was to sweep the world in the next few decades.

Meanwhile, many economic changes were also sweeping through India, and Rao would go on to talk about them much later in India. ‘When we were free, we were afraid of being slaves, so we went by the socialist model, the socialistic pattern of society, which is what Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru propounded. He was influenced by Fabian Socialism of 1935 that went on for a while,’ says Rao, explaining the economic backdrop to the India he had returned to. After a while, those in power saw that it was not working, so by around 1990, they decided to grow further on the twin planks of liberalization and globalization.

‘Liberalization meant, make India free for all Indians. License, quota, permits—let us eliminate it, let us reduce it. The second is globalize. Indians are free to export their products all over the world,’ Rao would find himself proclaiming many years later.

Excerpted from Forging Mettle: Nrupender Rao and the Pennar Story by Pavan Lall, with permission from Harper Business.