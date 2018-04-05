App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

Peninsula Land to invest Rs 200 cr in affordable housing project in Pune

Mumbai-based Peninsula Land has launched the first phase of 50-acre project, 'addressOne' located at Gahunje, Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ashok Piramal Group's realty firm Peninsula Land today announced its entry into affordable housing segment with its first project in Pune, where the company would develop 1,000 apartments with an investment of about Rs 200 crore.

Mumbai-based Peninsula Land has launched the first phase of 50-acre project, 'addressOne' located at Gahunje, Pune.

"We were keen to enter the affordable housing segment from a long time because of huge demand," company's vice chairman and MD Rajeev Piramal told PTI.

"We will develop 1,000 units in first phase in a price range of Rs 18-38 lakh. There will be a total of 51 four-storeyed buildings, comprising just four apartments per floor. The construction will start post monsoon and project will be delivered by early 2021," he added.

related news

Asked about project cost, Piramal said it would be around Rs 200 crore and the same will be funded through internal accruals and construction finance from banks.

This is the company's second project in Pune. It has already completed a housing project 'Ashok Meadows' in Hinjawadi.

Piramal said the company has tied up with ANAROCK Property Consultants as a strategic partner.

"Affordable housing is clearly the most vibrant opportunity for the Indian real estate sector today, with ever-increasing demand emanating from this segment. The government has unleashed several initiatives to give a fillip to affordable housing," he said.

Piramal said the company is developing 8 projects in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Nashik. The company has so far completed 13 projects, mostly in Mumbai.

ANAROCK chairman Anuj Puri said there is a good potential for price appreciation over the next few years in this region.

tags #Ashok Piramal Group #Business #Companies #housing project #Peninsula Land #pune #Real Estate

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.