Pee Safe in talks to raise $4 million in Series A round

Venture Catalyst-backed startup Pee Safe is in talks with US-based and domestic venture capital funds to raise $3.5-4 million.

"This is a Series A round and we are looking to raise $3.5-4 million. The amount raised will be utilised in product expansion. Our nucleus is 'safe'. We have extended our product range to home cleaning and men's intimate wash," Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, told Moneycontrol.

The company last year raised $1 million from a group of investors, including Rahul Maroli, Vice-President of Ola, Mitesh Shah, Head - Finance, BookMyShow, among others.

Venture Catalyst had invested in the company in 2017.

Pee Safe, which was commercially launched under SafetyKart in 2013, claims to have sold over a million bottles of toilet seat sanitizer spray. In 2017, the brand was carved into a new company called Redcliffe Hygiene Pt Ltd.

The brand currently sells sanitary pads, organic tampons, menstrual cups, among other things. They also have intimate hygiene products like natural intimate wash and wipes and sweat pads, and a maternity care line including breast pads.