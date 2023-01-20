 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pee-gate saga: DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India, suspends licence of pilot for 3 months

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The DGCA has taken three measures in the Air India PeeGate scandal after issuing a show-cause notice to Air India on January 5.

Air India has put a month-long ban on Shankar Mishra. (Representational image)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation requirements, the regulator said in a press statement on January 20.

The aviation regulator has also decided to suspend the Pilot-In-Command of Air India AI-102 flight which flew from New York-New Delhi on November 26 last year.

The DGCA has also imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on Vasudha Chandana Air India's Executive Director, In-flight Services, for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA's actions come just a day after Air India banned accused Shankar Mishra for four months in connection with the pee-gate incident on an international flight.

Mishra had earlier been banned for 30 days after news of the incident, in which he allegedly urinated on a woman passenger, broke earlier this month. The order has now been extended by a further four months.

Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying.