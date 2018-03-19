App
Mar 19, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Peace, unity, harmony at core of India's philosophies: PM Modi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the dargah to offer a 'chadar' on Modi's behalf.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Peace, unity and harmony are at the core of various philosophies in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message today as a 'chadar' was offered on his behalf at Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine at Ajmer Sharif.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the dargah to offer a 'chadar' on Modi's behalf.

Modi conveyed his greetings to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of the 806th annual Urs in his message.

“Peace, unity and harmony are at core of various philosophies in the country, Sufism is also one of them. When we talk of Sufi saints in India, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti appears as a symbol of great spiritual traditions.

“The service of humanity made by 'Gharib Nawaz' will continue to be an inspiration for future generations,” Modi said.

On the occasion of the annual Urs of the great saint, Modi said he wished for "harmonious co-existence" of various aspects of Indian culture.

“Greetings and best wishes to the followers of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the annual Urs,” he added.

Talking to reporters, Naqvi said that terrorism is the enemy of both Islam and humanity.

He said that handful of evil forces attacking on peace in the world can be defeated by the teachings of Khwaja Moinuddin.

He said that the central government led by Modi was focused on and committed to the development of the nation and the people.

Naqvi also inaugurated a complex of 100 toilets constructed by his ministry near the dargah. He also reviewed various developmental works carried out in the dargah.

Urs formally began today. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the dargah. Religious ceremonies of the Urs will begin tonight and will be presided by the spiritual head of the dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan.

The Urs festival is an annual festival held at Ajmer which commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. It is held over six days and features night-long qawwali and various religious ceremonies. Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad during the Urs.

