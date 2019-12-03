App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PE majors Advent, Temasek may sell 26% stake in CG Consumer Electricals

The sale would be worth around Rs 1,328 crore giving the investors a three-fold return on their four-year-old investment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

US private equity firm Advent International and Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings are looking to sell about 5.54 crore shares in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) on December 3, reports The Economic Times.

Of the 34.36 percent stake in CG Consumer held together by the two global investors, they might dilute around 26 percent via the block deal, the report stated. The sale would be worth around Rs 1,328 crore ($185 million), giving the investors a three-fold return on their four-year-old investment.

A floor price of Rs 240 per share has been reportedly fixed by Advent and Temasek, with a formal sale process being undertaken by the Citigroup.

Close

The two PE investors had launched an open offer worth Rs 1,695 crore in 2016 to acquire a 26 percent stake in the then newly-listed CG Consumer Electricals. With the purchase, they emerged majority shareholders in the firm. Shares were acquired through Advent International Corp's Amalfiaco and Temasek's MacRitchie Investments Pte.

related news

CGCEL's consumer products range from fans and lamps to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, mixer grinders, toasters, irons and electric lanterns.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Advent International #Business #CG Consumer Electricals #Companies #Temasek Holdings

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.