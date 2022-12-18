 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PE investment in real estate down 17 percent to $5.13 billion

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Private equity investment in real estate fell 17 per cent this year to $5.13 billion as investors turned cautious amid geopolitical and inflationary concerns, according to Knight Frank India.

Private equity (PE) investment, in both pure equity and debt form, declined in housing, office and retail segments during 2022, whereas it increased in warehousing assets when compared with last year.

As per the Knight Frank data, PE investment in warehousing increased 45 per cent to $1,907 million this year from $1,313 million last year. In office assets, PE investment dipped 19 per cent to $2,331 million this year from USD 2,882 million in 2021.

PE inflows were down 50 per cent in the housing segment to $594 million in 2022 from $1,187 million last year. In retail assets as well, PE investment declined 63 per cent to $303 million this year from $817 million in 2021.

Overall, PE investment has fallen to $5,134 million ($5.13 billion) this year from $6,199 million ($6.2 billion) in 2021.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "The investment climate in India, moderated in 2022 as investors grew more cautious in response to escalating international tensions and concerns about rising inflation and interest rates.”