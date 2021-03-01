PE fund True North picks up minority stake in niche pharmaceutical firm Anthem Biosciences

Kilitch Drugs (India) | The company appointed Sunil S Jain as the Chief Financial Officer after resignation of Sujit Kumar Dash.

Homegrown private equity firm True North has signed definitive documents to acquire a minority stake in Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences – an integrated drug discovery, development and manufacturing services provider offering services across multiple platforms, molecule structures, and technologies. Deal valuations and quantum of the stake sold were not disclosed in the official announcement.

On June 30, 2020, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Anthem Biosciences was looking to dilute 10 percent stake in a fund-raising exercise which was aimed at valuing the entire firm at $1bn. Investment bank O3 capital was mandated to find a buyer, the report had added.

According to the announcement, True North is looking to partner with founders Ajay Bhardwaj, Dr Ganesh Sambasivan and KC Ravindra as Anthem Biosciences invests growth capital towards expanding capacity and capability for its rapid growth phase.

Satish Chander, Partner, True North, stated, “Healthcare and Lifesciences have been a focus sector for True North with investments of $700 million in the sector till date. We have been closely following the growth story of Anthem Biosciences and are impressed with the progress the team has made in becoming a globally competitive player in the fast-growing CDMO (contract development and manufacturing company) industry. In a short span of time, the company has showcased outstanding results in its contribution toward development of new and effective pharmaceutical products. We are excited about this partnership and are confident that Anthem team’s state-of-the-art scientific process capabilities will help them reach great heights.”

According to its website, True North’s existing portfolio in the pharma and healthcare segment includes firms like Biocon Biologics, DM Healthcare Cloudnine and Kerala-based KIMS.

Ajay Bhardwaj, CEO, Anthem Biosciences, said: “Anthem is at an inflection point in its growth after establishing its credentials as a researcher and manufacturer of both chemistry-based small molecule therapeutics and fermentation-based biopharmaceuticals. It’s a rarefied space where the company has very few peers worldwide. True North has been a pioneer in investing in Lifesciences and we are delighted with this association with India’s leading private equity fund. Because of their established track record and understanding of this space, for Anthem it was an easy decision to go with True North from the list of PEs who participated in this exercise. We now look forward to working jointly with them to take Anthem to new heights.”

Anthem Biosciences was founded in 2007 and its manufacturing facilities are located near Bengaluru and have been successfully inspected by USFDA, PMDA (Japan), EDQM. The company is a trusted partner of choice for both biotechnology and big pharma clients.

WHY IS THERE M&A INTEREST IN THE CRAMS/CDMO SPACE?

Due to a diversified product mix, high-end research services and significant cost benefits, pharma MNCs and global funds are eyeing the fast-growing domestic CRAMS ( contract research and manufacturing services) /CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) segment where Indian players have emerged as the preferred partners in drug discovery and manufacturing.

In June 2020, global private equity giant Carlyle Group had announced that it will pump in around $490 million to pick up a 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited. In the Piramal-Carlyle deal, the pharma business included a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, a complex hospital generics business selling specialized products across over 100 countries and a consumer healthcare business selling over-the-counter products in India.