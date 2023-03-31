 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PE firm WSI WSQI V Mauritius Investors exits Shriram Properties; sells entire stake for Rs 134 crore

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

The entire stake was acquired by Aurum Realestate Developers, as per the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

WSI WSQI V Mauritius Investors sold more than 2.42 crore shares at an average price of Rs 55.05 apiece, aggregating to Rs 134 crore.

Private equity firm WSI WSQI V Mauritius Investors on Friday divested its entire 14.27 per cent stake in Shriram Properties for Rs 134 crore through an open market transaction.

WSI WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors is an affiliate company of Walton Street Capital.

WSI WSQI V Mauritius Investors sold more than 2.42 crore shares at an average price of Rs 55.05 apiece, aggregating to Rs 134 crore.