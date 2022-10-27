PE firm Jashvik Capital announces first close of its $350 million maiden fund

Healthcare and consumer-focussed private equity (PE) firm Jashvik Capital on October 27 announced the first close of its maiden $350 million fund, which was launched in July this year.

The firm invests in profitable growth businesses in the healthcare/pharma and consumer sectors in India.

Naresh Patwari, Founder of Jashvik Capital, said, “We are grateful for the trust and confidence our limited partners have placed in us. India presents an attractive option for investors globally. We are likely to be the fastest-growing large economy for at least the medium term, if not longer. The policy framework is stable and continually improving."

"Businesses are feeling confident about the future and willing to invest for growth. If we are buying in the next 1-2 years, we will likely see margin expansion by the time we look to exit. Finally, as India PE continues to mature, the quality and depth of liquidity options will continue to improve on a strong baseline. It is an exciting time for Indian private equity,” he noted.

“India has a large number of small and medium-sized businesses that are resilient, profitable and growing and that have stood the test of time. We have an opportunity to invest into these businesses and strengthen and scale them meaningfully,” Patwari added.

An India-focussed fund, Jashvik Capital made a couple of high-level appointments in August. Anil Matai, former CEO of Novartis Pharma India and Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare, and Vijender Singh, former CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, joined the company as operating partners.