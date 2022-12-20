 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PDG plans to expand to other Indian cities; invest about $300 million on each location

Dec 20, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

Last week, PDG unveiled a data centre in Navi Mumbai with 48 MW capacity in two buildings spread over a 6-acre.

Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG), which recently opened a data centre in Navi Mumbai with an investment of USD 300 million, is exploring opportunities to expand its footprints to other Indian cities.

India's current operating capacity of data centres is over 650 megawatt.

"India is a key market for us, and with our Navi Mumbai data centre becoming operational, we are exploring to expand to (other) cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. Each of these data centres will be of 48 MW capacity with over USD 300 million investment," PDG Managing Director, India, Vipin Shirsat told PTI, without disclosing the timeline.

The company is investing in a renewable energy plant in Maharashtra, which will fulfil 40 per cent power requirements of the data centre with minimal water consumption.

"An additional 200 KW of the solar power plant will be installed within the data centre campus in Navi Mumbai," he added.