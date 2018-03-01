App
Feb 28, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

PC manufacturer with links to Mamata Banerjee booked for Rs 515 crore loan fraud

It is alleged that the directors of the company, Shibaji Panja, Kaustuv Ray and Vinay Bafna, and its vice president defrauded Canara Bank and nine other consortium member banks to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

News18.com

The CBI has booked computer manufacturer R P Info Systems and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore, and carried out searches at six locations in Kolkata on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the directors of the company, Shibaji Panja, Kaustuv Ray and Vinay Bafna, and its vice president defrauded Canara Bank and nine other consortium member banks to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore. The CBI carried out searches at the residence of all the accused and the corporate office in Kolkata.

One of the company directors, Shibaji Panja, is known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has been arrested earlier by Delhi Police and booked by CBI in connection with defrauding banks.

The company, too, has had a brush with the law earlier as the CBI had booked it in 2015 for cheating IDBI bank, once a leader of the consortium before relinquishing the position in 2013, to the tune of Rs 180 crore.

The other members of the bank were State Bank of India, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and State Bank of Patiala (both now part of the CBI), Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Patiala and Federal Bank.

It is alleged that loans were taken on the basis of false and fabricated documents.

Read the full report here.

