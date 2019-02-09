App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PC Jeweller's net profit down 15% to Rs 138.34 crore in Q3

PC Jeweller's overall margin has improved on quarter-on-quarter as well as y-o-y basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PC Jeweller's standalone net profit declined about 15 per cent to Rs 138.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter as compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to lower revenues. Its net profit was Rs 162.7 crore in the quarter ended on December 2017, according to a filing to the BSE.

Total income in the quarter fell to Rs 2,164 crore as against Rs 2,690.59 crore a year ago.

The company Saturday said it continues to work on transformation of its business model by reducing its export turnover, which is reflected in decline of Rs 1,200 crore in the export turnover on a year-on-year basis.

Its overall margin has improved on quarter-on-quarter as well as y-o-y basis. The company's profitability margin has shown improvement on account of higher contribution of domestic business to overall sales. Any decline in the absolute numbers is only account of a de-growth in the export business and, hence, overall turnover, it said.

related news

The firm's domestic turnover increased 3 per cent during the quarter and it has managed to almost wipe off de-growth experienced in its domestic business in the July-September quarter. The domestic margins continue to remain stable.

It said the company continues to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing its overall banking exposure. Of the overall reduction of the Rs 500 crore planned for third and fourth quarter, the company has achieved a reduction of almost Rs 300 crore in the third quarter itself, it added.

The company engages in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery and silver articles of various designs and specifications. Its manufacturing facilities are located in India.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #PC Jewelers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.