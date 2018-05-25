PC Jeweller Q4 net profit up 7% at Rs 118 cr

PC Jeweller today posted a 7.47 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 118.28 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 110.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 2,114.50 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 2,208.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained slightly lower at Rs 1,979.91 crore as against Rs 2,057.37 crore in the said period.

The company's scrip rose by 2.34 percent to settle at Rs 192.45 per piece on the BSE today.