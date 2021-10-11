PB Fintech’s health-tech venture Docprime Technologies invests $7.5 million in Visit Health

Disinvestment | PC-Shutterstock

PB Fintech's health-tech venture Docprime Technologies on October 11 announced that it has invested approximately $7.5 million in telehealth and wellness platform, Visit Health.

This is the first time that the 100 percent-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech -- parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar -- has invested n an end-to-end telehealth and wellness platform. With this investment, Docprime is aiming to to enhance service capabilities in the health and wellness space.

"Our goal with this investment is to back Visit Health in their vision to build a strong Digital Health Ecosystem - with outstanding customer service and new ways to help customers navigate a healthcare system. We are proud to back Visit as they approach their next phase of growth," said PB Fintech's CEO Yashish Dahiya.

While commenting on the investment, Visit Health's CEO Anurag Prasad said, "Visit is excited to have PB Fintech as a partner in our strategic vision to create a Digital Health Ecosystem. Our product offering is backed by Health insurers and the large cashless network stitched by us. With this investment, we plan to grow our platform and network capabilities and expand our teams across technology, sales and network functions."