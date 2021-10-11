MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PB Fintech’s health-tech venture Docprime Technologies invests $7.5 million in Visit Health

With this investment, Docprime is aiming to to enhance service capabilities in the health and wellness space.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Disinvestment | PC-Shutterstock

Disinvestment | PC-Shutterstock

PB Fintech's health-tech venture Docprime Technologies on October 11 announced that it has invested approximately $7.5 million in telehealth and wellness platform, Visit Health.

This is the first time that the 100 percent-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech -- parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar -- has invested n an end-to-end telehealth and wellness platform. With this investment, Docprime is aiming to to enhance service capabilities in the health and wellness space.

ALSO READ: Info Edge arm intends to file fresh scheme of amalgamation after Policybazaar IPO

"Our goal with this investment is to back Visit Health in their vision to build a strong Digital Health Ecosystem - with outstanding customer service and new ways to help customers navigate a healthcare system. We are proud to back Visit as they approach their next phase of growth," said PB Fintech's CEO Yashish Dahiya.

While commenting on the investment, Visit Health's CEO Anurag Prasad said, "Visit is excited to have PB Fintech as a partner in our strategic vision to create a Digital Health Ecosystem. Our product offering is backed by Health insurers and the large cashless network stitched by us. With this investment, we plan to grow our platform and network capabilities and expand our teams across technology, sales and network functions."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Docprime Technologies #health-tech venture #PB Fintech #Visit Health
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.