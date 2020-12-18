MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PayU ties up with Google Pay to introduce tokenised payments flow for merchants

Google Pay users will now get an option to pay a PayU merchant with their debit cards, credit cards, or Google Pay UPI without physically sharing their card details if they are making repeated payments.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 04:41 PM IST
Google Pay. (PC-PTI)

Google Pay. (PC-PTI)

Online payments solutions provider PayU has collaborated with Google Pay to introduce tokenised payments flow for merchants in India.

Following this collaboration, Google Pay users will now get an option to pay a PayU merchant with their debit cards, credit cards, or Google Pay UPI.

Also, Google Pay users do not need to share their card details if they are making repeated payments.

Google Pay, PhonePe accounted for 86% of UPI transactions in Oct: NPCI

With the digital token linked to the phone and card information tokenised, Google Pay users can make repeat payments seamlessly and securely, a PayU and Google Pay joint statement said.

Close

Related stories

Through the option of one click payment, one doesn't need to re-enter the payment data, as the OTP is read automatically and the payment is processed instantaneously, the statement added.

"As digital transactions become the norm, it is necessary to equip merchants with advanced payments solutions," Hindu BusinessLine quoted PayU India's Senior Vice President Mohit Gopal as saying.

"Tokenised payments offer a highly convenient, safe, and friction-free payment experience, and we are excited to partner with Google Pay to make this available for our merchants. It will help them build lasting trust and loyalty with customers, reduce risks of cart abandonment and payment failures, and scale up their businesses," Gopal said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Digital Payments #Google Pay #India #PayU
first published: Dec 18, 2020 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.