PayU ties up with Google Pay to introduce tokenised payments flow for merchants

Google Pay. (PC-PTI)

Online payments solutions provider PayU has collaborated with Google Pay to introduce tokenised payments flow for merchants in India.

Following this collaboration, Google Pay users will now get an option to pay a PayU merchant with their debit cards, credit cards, or Google Pay UPI.

Also, Google Pay users do not need to share their card details if they are making repeated payments.

With the digital token linked to the phone and card information tokenised, Google Pay users can make repeat payments seamlessly and securely, a PayU and Google Pay joint statement said.

Through the option of one click payment, one doesn't need to re-enter the payment data, as the OTP is read automatically and the payment is processed instantaneously, the statement added.

"As digital transactions become the norm, it is necessary to equip merchants with advanced payments solutions," Hindu BusinessLine quoted PayU India's Senior Vice President Mohit Gopal as saying.

"Tokenised payments offer a highly convenient, safe, and friction-free payment experience, and we are excited to partner with Google Pay to make this available for our merchants. It will help them build lasting trust and loyalty with customers, reduce risks of cart abandonment and payment failures, and scale up their businesses," Gopal said.