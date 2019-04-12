PayU acquires digital payments security firm Wibmo for $70 million

PayU, online payment service provider and global internet and media group Naspers' fintech arm, acquired Wibmo that operates in digital payment security for $70 million.

The partnership will focus on accelerating its credit business in India and offline digital payment space. However, Wibmo, which is also in mobile payments space will continue to operate and serve all of its clients as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PayU.

The partnership will leverage Wibmo’s strength in financial services and PayU’s merchant network. Wibmo currently works with 60 banks in India on digital payment security for card transaction and sees a transaction of close to 1.5 billion annually.

PayU can leverage this network to expand its credit business. India’s credit market for consumers is about $600 billion currently. Excluding the home and auto credit, the number is still $300 billion, which is a lot for a traditional financial institution to handle.

According to Aakash Moondhra, CFO, PayU Global, this offers a huge potential for companies like PayU.

PayU launched LazyPay, its credit business, in India close to 18 months back and is doing well. In a recent interaction with media, PayU India former CEO Amrish Rau the company was getting close to 1 lakh pay-later transactions per day with LazyPay.

“Credit is the next growth engine for the company,” Moondhra added. Moondhra said the company is looking to double its credit business both organically and inorganically in the coming years.

Another focus area is the offline digital payments. While online digital payments is growing rapidly, Moondhra said offline digital offers huge potential as the country is transitioning from cash to digital payments.

Here too the partnership will help as they can leverage PayU’s merchant network and Wibmo’s banking clients.

Apart from these synergies, Govind Setlur, founder and CEO, Wibmo, said Wibmo will use the funds to accelerate its growth in South East Asia and e-commerce business.

PayU has so far invested $500 million in the fintech space, including Wibmo. Moondhar said, “PayU will continue to consolidate and expand value chain in the payment side.” The company is also looking to explore other markets such as more of Africa and Latin America and foray into South East Asia, where its partner Wibmo already has a presence.