 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Paytm’s surprise share buyback plan is drawing skepticism

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

The board of One 97 Communications Ltd., the listed-entity that runs Paytm, will decide on the buyback on Tuesday.

One97 Communications | CMP: Rs 536.95 | The stock price jumped over 15 percent after the company sounded optimistic on its growth prospects and reasserted its guidance on turning profitable at an operating level next year. “Management stated that the journey to attain operating profitability (EBITDA before ESOP cost) via consistent margin improvement has exceeded its expectations in the past few quarters,” ICICI Securities, which attended the company’s analyst day meet, said in a note. Brokerage firm CLSA, which recently upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’, said that guidance on free cash flow was in-line with its view that the company’s cash burn will likely end over the next 4-6 quarters.

Paytm’s plan to buy back shares has left investors surprised and worried about the loss-making Indian fintech firm’s growth prospects as it uses funds to prop-up its hammered stock.

The board of One 97 Communications Ltd., the listed-entity that runs Paytm, will decide on the buyback on Tuesday. The move comes as the stock has plunged about 75% since its listing last November to emerge as the world’s worst-performing large initial public offering in a decade. The slump also prompted a unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. — a key backer — to trim its holding.

While a buyback could help stem the rout in Paytm shares at least temporarily, investors are questioning the attempt to manage the stock price rather than putting the cash to use for business. The company, India’s leading digital payments brand, last month posted a wider second-quarter loss.

“There is little merit in bucketing cash this way,” Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd., a proxy advisory firm, wrote in a note on Monday. Unless the shares are repurchased at more than 2,150 rupees apiece — the price at which they were sold in the IPO — the buyback will favor only Paytm’s pre-IPO shareholders and employees, it wrote.

By using this money for buyback Paytm is saying there are no other attractive opportunities available to grow the business and that is why they are returning the money back to the stakeholders

Capital allocation is really questionable