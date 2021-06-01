Paytm's shares race past Rs 21,000-mark in grey market ahead of IPO

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

The Paytm stock has been in great demand in the grey market ever since the company announced its plan to launch initial public offering (IPO). The stock price has risen from Rs 11,500 to Rs 21,000 over the past few days, however, no one is selling them now despite people willing to buy it.

"Last week, we sold Paytm stock to investors between Rs 11,000 and Rs 12,000. The last trade we did in these shares was two days back at Rs 21,000. Since then, there are no stocks available for purchase," LiveMint quoted Mittal Portfolios director Manish Mittal as saying.

Paytm board gives in-principle approval for IPO

As per the details, grey market is referred to channels where shares of a company are bought and sold outside the official trading channels. Grey market are sourced from different places, which includes employee stock options a primary one. Following the employees have the stock in their demat account, they sell it if they get a better price from another investor, rather than selling to firm offering in the buyback.

Earlier on May 28, Paytm's eight member board met to give their approval for a $3 billion initial public offering (IPO), making it the biggest in India's history. It is aiming to list in India in November this year at a valuation of $25-$30 billion. The company was last valued at $16 billion when it raised $1 billion from Softbank and Ant Financial in 2019.

They received an in-principle approval from the company's board to raise around Rs 22,000 crore through an IPO during October-December. The digital payments and financial services firm is looking at an enterprise value of over Rs 2 lakh crore.

Among Paytm shareholders, Alibaba's Ant Group has 29.71 percent of its shares, while Softbank Vision Fund, Saif Partners and Vijay Shekhar Sharma consist 19.63 percent, 18.56 percent and 14.67 percent shares, respectively.