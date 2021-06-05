Paytm's losses and revenue shrink ahead of IPO: Here are key takeaways from annual filing

Rank 1 | One97 Communications | Sector: E-commerce | Valued at: $16 billion

The IPO-bound One97 Communications, which owns and operates online payments firm Paytm, on June 5 reported a decline in its revenue and losses during the financial year ending March 31.

Here are some of the key takeaways from its annual filing.

-- The revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,802.4 crore in 2020-21 against Rs 3,280.84 crore in 2019-2020.

-- The total revenue which also includes 'other income' stood at Rs 3,186 crore in 2020-21 against Rs 3540 crore in 2019-2020.

-- The total expenses also declined sharply at Rs 4,782.95 crore during 2020-21 against Rs 6,138.23 crore.

-- The decline in the expenditure was mostly led by a sharp reduction in the marketing and promotional expenses by the company. It posted Rs 532 crore as its expenditure for marketing during 2020-2021. While in 2019-2020 it stood at Rs 1,397 crore.

-- Employee benefit expense on the other hand inched up marginally to Rs 1,184 crore during 2020-21 against Rs 1,119 crore.

-- Here's who owns how much in PaytmAntfin Holding -- 30.31 percentSVF India Holding -- 18.73 percentVijay Shekhar Sharma -- 14.97 percentSAIF III Mauritus Company -- 12.39 percentAlibaba.com Singapore E-commerce -- 7.32 percent

SAIF Partners India -- 5.26 percent

-- On COVID, Paytm said that as the pandemic continues to spread across the globe it has an impact on global economic activities. Therefore, it has taken into account all the possible impacts of known events arising from COVID-19. It will continue to monitor any material changes to the future economic conditions.

-- The board of One 97 met four times during the financial year with a maximum interval between two meetings not exceeding 120 days.