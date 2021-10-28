business Paytm's big bang IPO is here Paytm is all set for its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering, which will happen between November 8 and 10 at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150. This is touted to be India’s largest market debut, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Listen in to Paytm's Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and President and Group CFO talk about the company's plans post the IPO.