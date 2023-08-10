Paytm UPI Lite crosses 9 million users with 50 million transactions so far; total GMV at Rs 280 cr

63% of all UPI lite payments on Paytm QR are from Paytm app, the company said (Reuters file image)

Shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed to increase the minimum limit for UPI Lite transactions, Paytm Payments Bank on August 10 said its UPI Lite feature is leading the segment, with over "9 million users" and around "50 million transactions so far".

The transactions have resulted in a total gross merchandise value (GMV) of "Rs 280 crore", the company said in a release, adding that over 63 percent of all UPI lite payments on Paytm QR were made through the Paytm app.

The Paytm associate firm lauded the RBI's proposal to increase the transaction limit from Rs 200 to Rs 500 on UPI Lite and to enable offline payments with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

"Paytm UPI Lite has already gained massive popularity with almost 50 million transactions so far with over 9 million users. The introduction of offline payments through UPI Lite will be our UPI’s next rocket ship of payments, which will soon make instant transactions possible even in areas with limited or no network coverage. This will further increase the adoption of Paytm UPI Lite," a spokesperson of Paytm Payments Bank said.

Following the RBI's announcements earlier in the day, the shares of One97 Communications, the parent entity of Paytm, surged by 2.48 percent at Rs 858.6 on the BSE at 12.50 pm. The scrip settled at Rs 857.90 at the end of the market hours, marking a climb of 2.31 percent against the previous day's close.

According to Paytm Payments Bank, the decisions taken by the RBI will save the core banking system from stress, "as the transactions will happen directly between a device and NPCI, not using the core banking system."

The company also noted that individual payments made through its UPI Lite "are not shown in the bank passbook". This provides a clean bank statement to users with only a single entry for adding UPI Lite balance which is a maximum of Rs 2,000 that can be added twice a day, "making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000".