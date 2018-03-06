Paytm unveils 'Paytm for Business' mobile app for Tamil Nadu

Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.

Mobile wallet company Paytm has come out with an business application aimed at serving merchants in Tamil Nadu who can track payments, navigate past collections and can also make settlements instantly.

The 'Paytm for Business' app, available on Android Play Store, for merchants and business partners who accept Paytm at their offline stores in the state, a company statement said.

The new mobile application allows Paytm's three lakh strong merchant base in Tamil Nadu to make payments instantly, navigate past collections and track settlements made to their bank accounts, it said.

Paytm for Business is an app for all merchants to start accepting payments digitally and instantly view their transactions without the need to wait for a confirmation SMS or e-mail.

The facility also allows merchants to check the details of every transaction, download daily or weekly and gain access to critical information like estimated time of bank settlement, among other things, it said.

"Our Paytm for Business app is yet another step towards simplifying payments for the country's vast and diverse business community. It will make managing business simpler for our partnered merchants and offer them the peace of mind", Paytm COO, Kiran Vasireddy said.

"We are confident this will add to the convenience of accepting Paytm at an offline store by increasing transparency and trust among our merchants in Tamil Nadu", he said.

The company said the mobile application facility was available in 10 regional languages and would also ensure business owners are instantly on-boarded and begin accepting payments at zero additional fee.

With Paytm for Business, the company aims to offer merchants a go-to destination for all payment-related information, it added.