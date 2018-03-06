App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm unveils 'Paytm for Business' mobile app for Tamil Nadu

The 'Paytm for Business' app, available on Android Play Store, for merchants and business partners who accept Paytm at their offline stores in the state, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.

Mobile wallet company Paytm has come out with an business application aimed at serving merchants in Tamil Nadu who can track payments, navigate past collections and can also make settlements instantly.

The 'Paytm for Business' app, available on Android Play Store, for merchants and business partners who accept Paytm at their offline stores in the state, a company statement said.

The new mobile application allows Paytm's three lakh strong merchant base in Tamil Nadu to make payments instantly, navigate past collections and track settlements made to their bank accounts, it said.

Paytm for Business is an app for all merchants to start accepting payments digitally and instantly view their transactions without the need to wait for a confirmation SMS or e-mail.

related news

The facility also allows merchants to check the details of every transaction, download daily or weekly and gain access to critical information like estimated time of bank settlement, among other things, it said.

"Our Paytm for Business app is yet another step towards simplifying payments for the country's vast and diverse business community. It will make managing business simpler for our partnered merchants and offer them the peace of mind", Paytm COO, Kiran Vasireddy said.

"We are confident this will add to the convenience of accepting Paytm at an offline store by increasing transparency and trust among our merchants in Tamil Nadu", he said.

The company said the mobile application facility was available in 10 regional languages and would also ensure business owners are instantly on-boarded and begin accepting payments at zero additional fee.

With Paytm for Business, the company aims to offer merchants a go-to destination for all payment-related information, it added.

tags #Business #Companies #PayTm #Tamil Nadu

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC