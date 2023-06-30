Paytm ties up with Shriram Finance to expand its loan distribution business

The two companies intend to enhance digital financial services, particularly credit distribution, through their collaboration

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the owner of payment and financial services company Paytm, announced on June 30 a partnership with Shriram Finance Limited, India's largest retail Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).

As part of this partnership agreement, Shriram Finance's loan products will now be digitally available on Paytm's platform, which will help to extend access to credit and drive financial inclusion, Paytm said in an exchange filing.

The two companies intend to enhance digital financial services, particularly credit distribution, through their collaboration. This partnership combines Paytm’s wide reach and technology infrastructure with Shriram Finance’s lending expertise as the largest retail NBFC in India. It will integrate Shriram Finance's wide geographical presence across the country, especially in rural areas, with Paytm's fintech leadership as a loan service provider (LSP) focused on compliance and quality of loans, the filing added.

While talking about the new partnership, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, of Paytm, said, “Our commitment to expand credit distribution gets a further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance. We are happy that together we will be able to create credit offerings to serve small merchant partners and entrepreneurs of India.”

Shriram Finance Limited, a part of the Shriram Group, provides financing for a variety of products such as passenger commercial cars, loans to micro, small, and medium-sized companies (MSMEs), tractors and farm equipment, gold, personal loans, and working capital loans, among others.

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance Ltd said, “India is witnessing high growth in retail credit demand, it is only likely to increase with greater participation from rural and semi-urban India. A lot of this demand will come from digitally literate, young generation brought up in mobile telephone proliferation era and those having comfort in having all their transactions through handheld devices….. Shriram Finance has collaborated with the pioneer of mobile payments, Paytm, across the country.”

To begin with, merchants on the Paytm network will be eligible for Shriram Finance loans, which would eventually be given to consumers, according to the filing.