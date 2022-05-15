English
    Paytm terminates agreement to acquire Raheja QBE General Insurance

    The firm further added that the agreement has automatically terminated following the failure of share sale and purchase transaction according to agreement.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    One97 Communications, the parent firm of fintech Paytm, said on May 15 that an earlier announced deal to acquire Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited has been terminated.

    Paytm lnsuretech Private Limited, its associate company, had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited, according to a stock exchange filing from One97.

    "As the share sale and purchase transaction has not been consummated within the time period envisaged by the parties under the said agreement, the agreement has automatically terminated," it said in a press release.

    The deal to acquire Raheja QBE was announced in July 2020.

    Paytm further added that it "remains bullish" on its roadmap for general insurance, and intends to seek requisite approvals for a new general insurance license, wherein they hold a 74 percent majority shareholding upfront.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #PayTm #Paytm lnsuretech #Raheja QBE General Insurance
    first published: May 15, 2022 11:12 pm
