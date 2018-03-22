Paytm seeking license to become a P2P lender: Report

Digital payments company Paytm intends to become a peer-to-peer lender and may have sought a license from the RBI, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Paytm could have already filed an application for a license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and it may already be under consideration, industry sources told the newspaper.

Last month, the company moved a board resolution saying it intends to "carry on the business of non-banking financial company — peer-to-peer", according to a document sourced by the daily from the corporate affairs ministry.

Paytm did not respond to a request for comment by the financial daily.

"To carry on the business of NBFC-P2P lending platform as an intermediary to provide the services of loan facilitation via web or app medium or otherwise…," the company said in filings to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The move to become a lending platform is the next logical step for Paytm, industry insiders told the paper.

The RBI had last year said that peer-to-peer lenders will be treated as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).