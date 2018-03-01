Paytm Score: Paytm’s credit scoring product to be launched soon

In another major step in the credit segment, Paytm, one of India’s major e-payments firm, is set to launch its new credit scoring product, Paytm Score. It will be based on customers’ behaviours and transactions, sources close to the operations told Economic Times.

The e-payments giant also recently acquired a stake in an online lending startup CreditMate and launched a virtual credit card with ICICI Bank.

Paytm Score will take into account its users' transaction and buying behaviour through the plethora of services the app offers, like e-wallet, e-commerce, booking platforms for various services. Analysing this, the app will give a final score which it will share with the company’s lending partners.

Sources told ET that the company has already started approaching non-banking financial companies and a few digital lenders in the marketplace to partner with the product.

Sanjay Swamy, managing partner at Prime Ventures Partners was quoted in the report saying, “Data is the new oil, but credit is the driver of scale in commerce. By leveraging its customer data to provide a credit scoring service, Paytm is taking a big step in becoming a credit marketplace – and it should make the service more attractive to users and partners.”

Since Paytm could not lend directly, last year Paytm set up a separate entity called Paytm Financial Services to offer financial products. Financial services and products will be the main sources of revenue for the Paytm’s payments bank, which was also launched last year. In November 2017, Paytm launched the Paytm-ICICI Postpaid card for instant digital credit to customers.

WeChat Pay and Alipay in China also introduced similar credit scores, but it did not sit well with many who called it a violation of privacy and consent.

Credit ratings based on financial transactions of citizens are expected to encourage lending to those who do not have a formal credit history.