you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm records 200% jump in broadband bill payments

Mobile recharges increased by 42 percent, and DTH recharges 58 percent, according to data collated by the firm between March 22 to April 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Digital payment firm Paytm said it has registered over 200 percent jump in bill payments for broadband services as well as online entertainment streaming amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Mobile recharges increased by 42 percent, and DTH recharges 58 percent, according to data collated by the firm between March 22 to April 15.

The government first announced nationwide lockdown from March 24 till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. However, due to the rising number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

According to industry data, internet data consumption during the lockdown has increased by about 20 percent due to work from home and demand for online entertainment services.

While there is no scientific evidence that cash may spread COVID-19 contamination, the government and RBI have suggested people use digital payments for social distancing.

In a blogpost, Paytm said it registered 30 percent increase each in payment for groceries and pharmacies, and 15 percent in payments for milk.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #PayTm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.