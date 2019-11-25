Paytm raises $1 billion from T Rowe, Ant Financials, SoftBank, others

The funding round valued Paytm at $16 billion making it the second most valued Indian startup after Flipkart
Paytm, India’s largest digital payments company, has raised $1 billion in a funding round led by the US-based asset manager T Rowe Price. The others include existing investors SoftBank and Ant Financials, which have invested $200 million and $400 million, respectively. Existing investor Discovery Capital and D1 Capital also participated in this round.
Company-founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma confirmed the investments. The funding round valued Paytm at $16 billion, making it the second most valued Indian startup after Flipkart. In 2018, Flipkart was valued at $21 billion when Walmart acquired a majority stake in the company.
Paytm’s investment comes almost a year after it had raised money from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in September last year. The funding round had valued the company at $10 billion.
The total money raised by Paytm is about $3.5 billion after the recent funding round.
The money will be used to double down on increasing reach with merchants -- both offline and online. Paytm already has 15 million merchants and wants to expand its reach to 20 million in a couple of years. The company said it will spend $10,000 crore in the next three years to expand its reach in rural areas.
Sharma told dailies that it will also apply for a general insurance licence.Meanwhile, the company's losses increased 165 percent over last year. In 2018-19, Paytm's parent company One97 had posted a net loss of Rs 3,959.6 crore compared to Rs 1,490 crore in 2017-18. Revenue in the same period marginally rose from Rs 3,229 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,319 crore in 2018-19.