you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Payments Bank to deliver cash at home for senior citizens

The Paytm Payments Bank in a press release said, This new service will enable them to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their home.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

Amid the lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) launched a ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior and differently-abled citizens in Delhi-NCR region so that they do not have to step out from their homes in this situation.

The Paytm Payments Bank in a press release on May 15 said, “This new service will enable them to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their home.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Any senior citizen, who is holding a savings account with Paytm Payments Bank, can use the Paytm app to enter the desired amount and submit their request for delivery of cash, PBBL said.

The bank executive would deliver the requested amount at their registered address within two days of raising the request. The minimum amount that can be requested is Rs 1,000 and the maximum amount will be limited to Rs. 5,000.

The facility is restricted to Delhi-NCR region for now. However, PPBL may also extend this service to various parts of the country depending on how operations pan out and approvals.

Satish Kumar Gupta, the chief executive and managing director - Paytm Payments Bank, said in a release, “We have continued with our efforts to expand the digital banking network in the country and benefit millions of our customers with innovative features. Our latest ‘Cash at Home’ facility will be of immense help to those people who cannot visit an ATM or bank branch due to age, health, or any other issues,".

Recently, PBBL also launched Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility which enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL savings account.

Last week, Paytm Payments Bank said it had crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets.

Also read: Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

It earlier said that the payments bank had crossed Rs 1,000 crore in deposits, with a total of 57 million savings account holders.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.


First Published on May 15, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Business #cash delivery at home #Companies #Paytm Payments Bank #senior citizens

