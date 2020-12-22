Paytm Payments Bank outperforms all important banks in terms of UPI payments: NPCI report

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) outperformed all important banks in India in terms of the success rate of UPI transactions yet again. PPBL has the lowest technical decline rate at 0.02 percent among all UPI remitter banks and 0.04 percent among all UPI beneficiary banks, according to the latest report by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The technical decline rate is around 1 percent for all other major banks.

“Our performance in the latest NPCI report is a testament of the hard work that the team puts in to provide the best technology infrastructure in the global banking space. We are well ahead of others when it comes to leveraging AI and Big Data to offer innovative products & services to our customers across the country. Our tech team which comprises of the best minds in the business, work round the clock to provide a seamless and efficient experience. This has helped us build a trusted & long-lasting relationship with our partners (sic)" Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, said in a statement.

PPBL is the only bank in India that organically drives UPI transactions from Paytm’s ecosystem. However, other banks' UPI transactions are mostly driven by third-party apps. PPBL has around 100 million UPI handles on its platform and is growing in UPI payments at offline retail stores and big merchants.