English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Paytm payments bank expects central bank curbs to be lifted in three-five months

    In March, the Reserve Bank of India ordered a comprehensive audit of the company's IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns, without elaborating further, and barring it from taking on new customers.

    Reuters
    May 23, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

    India's Paytm Payments Bank, which facilitates transactions on mobile commerce platform Paytm, expects the central bank to allow it to resume taking on new customers in the next few months, a top executive told Reuters.

    In March, the Reserve Bank of India ordered a comprehensive audit of the company's IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns, without elaborating further, and barring it from taking on new customers.

    The bank is working with the RBI to complete the IT audit and address the regulator's concerns.

    "The process is underway and we think it should take three to five months from where we are right now," Madhur Deora, group chief financial officer, Paytm, told Reuters on Sunday.

    The central bank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

    Close

    Related stories

    Paytm in March denied a Bloomberg news report that said RBI had found its servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the firm.

    Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group.

    One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, on Friday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss due to higher payment processing, marketing and employee costs.

    Deora said the company was on track to achieve profitability by September 2023.

    "We are seeing good growth in high margin businesses and as a result we are seeing improvements in contribution margin."

    "Our indirect expenses will not grow as fast as last year as we don't expect to make any significant investments in new businesses or employee cost this year as we have already made those in the last year," he added.

    Paytm made its stock market debut in November last year in one of the country's biggest-ever initial public offerings, but the shares have since sunk 70%.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies #PayTm #Paytm Payments Bank
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.