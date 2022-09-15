Paytm partners with Flipkart ahead of 'Big Billion Day' sale; check cashback, other offers

As the festive season approaches, e-commerce platforms are now gearing up to boost growth in revenue with sales, cashback offers and several other benefits for the consumers.

In the same light, digital payment services Paytm on September 15 announced a partnership with Flipkart as a payments partner for the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform's upcoming "Big Billion Days 2022."

With this partnership, Paytm is offering assured cashbacks of 10 percent on all transactions on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet, the company said in a statement.

During Flipkart's annual sale event, which commences on September 23 and continues for a week till September 30, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a Rs 25 instant cashback on purchase of Rs 250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of Rs 50 on spends of Rs 500 and above.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.”

With this partnership, Paytm added that users shopping on Flipkart during 'The Big Billion Days' "will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free and secure checkouts."

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022:

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will begin on September 23 and go till September 30. This week-long sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and others. The sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days special across various categories and top-end products. Flipkart also mentioned that this year, customers will have a chance to pre-book their products across categories such as beauty, general merchandise, home, electronics and lifestyle by paying one rupee as a token advance.

For iPhone enthusiasts, Flipkart will offer it at a further discount. The e-commerce giant has confirmed it intends to sell the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for a discounted price of Rs 49,990 during the sale, as against the current market price of Rs 69,990.

The ninth edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will also see an ‘open box delivery’ on select high-value products such as mobile and electronics. Interestingly, it will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

However, citing executives and analysts, Moneycontrol had earlier reported that growth in festive season sales on e-commerce platforms will be muted this year due to inflation. Year-on-year growth is anticipated to be 15-20 percent compared with 25-50 percent over the past few years, they had said.

“With the comeback made by offline, e-commerce sales are now really a function of two things – how the macros play out and the depth of discounts. Again, a large retailer in tier 3-4 markets is suffering a slump in demand whereas a high-end urban retailer is seeing an uptick that has been consistent over the past few quarters,” a management consultant told Moneycontrol.