App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm offers instant, on-demand settlement to partner merchants

"Earlier, we offered next-day settlement to our partner merchants. They can now enjoy instant and on-demand settlement into their bank accounts via Paytm," Paytm Chief Operating Officer Kiran Vasireddy said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Digital payment firm Paytm on Thursday said it would settle payment with merchants either immediately or at a time desired by them.

"Earlier, we offered next-day settlement to our partner merchants. They can now enjoy instant and on-demand settlement into their bank accounts via Paytm," Paytm Chief Operating Officer Kiran Vasireddy said in a statement.

The company has introduced an 'instant bank settlement' option in 'Paytm for Business' app in which the merchants can choose their preferred time to settle the payment collected or can also do an instant settlement as and when they want, directly into their bank accounts.

The merchants can also track all their payments and settlements on a real-time basis, Paytm said.

With this solution, the company aims to benefit over 9.8 million partner merchants who accept payments using Paytm at their offline stores.

The company has rolled out this functionality to over 1 million merchants across India and is currently in the process of extending it to all of its 9.8 million offline merchants.

“Liquidity is important for the merchants to manage their cash flow and stay ahead of their personal and business cash needs. With this objective in mind, we have introduced the feature of instant settlements," Vasireddy said.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #partner merchants #PayTm

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.